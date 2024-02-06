A man wanted in connection to a 49-year-old woman's death in Waterbury last year has been arrested, according to state officials.

U.S. Marshals arrested 29-year-old Tyjha Ali Watson of Charleston, West Virginia, on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots on Eastern Avenue shortly before 1 a.m. on June 15 and found the victim, 49-year-old Becky Switzer, of Waterbury.

She was taken to a hospital and was initially listed in critical condition. About a week later, police said she died.

Watson faces charges including murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a weapon, reckless endangerment and more.

Back in February of last year, Watson was wanted on a federal indictment out of the Southern District of West Virginia in relation to a DEA investigation into drug trafficking. He had been on the run since 2021.

Authorities said Watson will face charges in Connecticut before answering for his federal charges in the Southern District of West Virginia.

Several agencies were involved in the investigation including the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, the Southern District of West Virginia U.S. Attorney's Office, Waterbury Police Department and more.