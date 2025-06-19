New Haven

Man wanted for homicide in Ecuador is found in Connecticut almost 15 years later

By Angela Fortuna

A man wanted for allegedly killing a person in Ecuador over a decade ago has been found in Connecticut.

U.S. Marshals said Richard Cabrera, also known as Ricardo Dionicio Cabrera-Erreyes, 50, is accused of fatally stabbing a woman in Loja, Ecuador, on Nov. 24, 2011.

Ecuadoran authorities charged Cabrera with femicide, which is the intentional murder of women or girls because of their gender.

The International Criminal Police Organization, known as INTERPOL, issued a red notice for Cabrera relating to the homicide.

U.S. Marshals said recent evidence surfaced from the collaboration of authorities, and Cabrera was eventually located in Oxford, Connecticut, where he had been living under an assumed identity.

Officials said Cabrera entered the U.S. without legal documentation and had been living in the country for several years.

Cabrera is currently in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, pending immigration removal proceedings.

