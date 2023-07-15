Man wanted in Connecticut and Florida believed to be hiding in Enfield home

A man who is wanted in Connecticut and Florida is believed to be hiding in a home in Enfield and residents in the area have been urged to shelter-in-place on Saturday.

There is a heavy police presence in and around the area of Ganny Terrace.

According to authorities, Enfield police and a Florida bail enforcement officer are in the area and believe a person hiding within a home on the road is wanted in Connecticut and Florida.

Investigators said the person is wanted in Connecticut for charges including criminal impersonation, engaging in pursuit and multiple other motor vehicle violations.

The person is also wanted in Florida with full extradition for what authorities said are several significant firearms and assault offenses including aggravated assault with a firearm, discharge of a firearm into an occupied vehicle and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Police said anyone who received a reverse 911 notification is urged to take it seriously and should shelter-in-place until the situation is resolved.

Authorities say the situation is rapidly evolving.