Man Wanted in Connection to Manchester Shots Fired Incident Turns Himself in

A man who was wanted in connection to a shots fired incident in Manchester from last month turned himself into police on Monday.

Police said 25-year-old Jahmar Harris turned himself in to Manchester Police around 5 a.m. on Monday. There was an arrest warrant issued for Harris in connection to a shots fired incident on November 24.

Officers were called to a home on Delmont Street around 4:30 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

When police arrived, officers said witnesses told them Harris, of Manchester, fired a single round inside of the home after an argument.

Detectives said they found a single casing at the scene and evidence of a round being fired into a ceiling on the first floor.

According to police, Harris fled the scene with the gun allegedly used during the incident.

There were no injuries reported.

Harris is facing charges including disorderly conduct, interfering with an emergency call, criminal possession of a firearm, assault, threatening and reckless endangerment.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.