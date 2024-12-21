Man wanted in connection to Norwalk home invasion found in New York and arrested

A man who was wanted in connection to a home invasion in Norwalk earlier this year has been found in New York and was arrested this week.

Police said 31-year-old Christian Chavez-Sosa broke into the victim's home on October 30 and destroyed items before later coming back and terrorizing the victim again.

According to investigators, there was already an existing protective order in place at the time of the reported home invasion.

Authorities said Chavez-Sosa strangled the victim as the person laid in bed with their child. During that, investigators said the victim lost their breath and it was stopped when someone entered the room and interrupted. Chavez-Sosa then reportedly fled from the home.

Less than a week later, Chavez-Sosa is accused of following and harassing the same victim. On November 4, police said he made obscene gestures from his vehicle and violated the no contact order of protection.

Chavez-Sosa was found by U.S. Marshals in New York on Monday and was served the warrants. He was transported back to Norwalk where he is facing charges including home invasion, strangulation, violation of protective order and burglary in the first degree. His bonds are $300,000 for the home invasion incident and $50,000 for the protective order violation.

He is due in court on December 23.