Man wanted in connection with murder of ECSU student in Norwich found at airport in Miami: police

A man who was wanted in connection with the death of a 19-year-old Eastern Connecticut State University student in Norwich in May was taken into custody at an airport in Miami, according to police.

Camaury Norman-Clack, s a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and a student at Eastern Connecticut State University, was shot and killed outside his apartment complex on May 10.

Norman-Clack was pursuing a degree in business at ECSU in order to become an entrepreneur, according to Alicia Poe, a community organizer who knew Norman-Clack.

Police had been looking for 19-year-old Stancovitch Fabre, who they said was wanted on a murder charge.

On Monday, Norwich police received information that Miami Dade Police in Florida had apprehended Fabre, who was found in the rental car lounge at the Miami International Airport during an unrelated investigation, police said.

Fabre remains in the custody of the Miami Dade Police Department, awaiting extradition to Connecticut on the Florida charge of fugitive warrant-out-of-state extradition, according to Norwich police.