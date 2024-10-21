Man wanted in Massachusetts was hiding at Woodstock campsite for months: officials

A man who was wanted in Massachusetts is in custody after U.S. Marshals found him at a secluded campsite in Woodstock, Connecticut, where officials believe he had been hiding for months.
The 40-year-old man was wanted by police in Franklin, Mass. and New Bedford, Mass. on charges including child pornography, photographing intimate parts of a child, intimidation of a witness, reckless endangerment of a child, threatening, obscene matter to a minor, assault and battery, according to U.S. Marshals.
He is in the custody of Connecticut State Police as a fugitive from justice and awaits extradition back to Massachusetts to face the charges against him.
Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.