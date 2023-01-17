Man Wanted on 21 Warrants from 2 States Arrested Outside Westfarms: Police

West Hartford police arrested two men outside Westfarms mall Saturday night after finding a vehicle that authorities believe was connected to several crimes throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. They said one of the men was wanted on 21 warrants from several cities and towns in the two states.

West Hartford police saw the vehicle in the lower level parking lot of Macy’s at Westfarms just after 8 p.m. No one was inside.

Police set up surveillance and saw the suspect, a 31-year-old Manchester man, come out of the mall with a 36-year-old Middletown man.

Police said the Manchester man was suspected of criminal activity in West Hartford earlier in the day as well as months prior.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Officers immediately detained the Middletown man, but Manchester man ran, police said. He was taken into custody after a brief chase and officers found around $1,700 worth of merchandise believed to have been fraudulently purchased, $1,900 worth of cash believed to be counterfeit and “Green Dot” cards police believe were bought using counterfeit cash.

The Manchester man was arrested on several charges and police said there were 21 outstanding warrants for arrest from several cities and towns, including Fairfield, Windsor, Manchester, Torrington, Vernon, Wallingford, Clinton, Bloomfield, Southington, South Windsor, Granby, Willimantic, Berlin, Newington, East Hartford and Glastonbury. There was also a warrant from Connecticut state police as well as police in Sturbridge, Massachusetts and Southbridge, Massachusetts, West Hartford police said.

He was also wanted by the New Haven Department of Correction Parole Fugitive Unit.

The New York Field Office of the Secret Service has been notified because of the possibility of counterfeit money.

Both men were charged with several offenses from West Hartford, including forgery, conspiracy to commit forgery, larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Hartford Police Department through the tip line or email at (860) 570-8969 or whpdtips@westhartfordct.gov.