Man Wanted on Weapons of Mass Destruction Charge in Pennsylvania Found in Shelton

A man who was wanted in Pennsylvania on a weapons of mass destruction charge, as well as other charges, was taken into custody in Shelton.

Shelton police said they were notified that 26-year-old Carl Roberts, of Pennsylvania, was wanted out of Sugarcreek Borough Police Department and received a tip that he was staying at a home in Shelton.

On New Year’s Eve, Shelton police, with the assistance of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania and the Derby Police Department, arrested Roberts and charged him as a fugitive from justice.

Police said Roberts was wanted out of Sugarcreek Borough Police Department in Pennsylvania on charges of weapons of mass destruction, risking catastrophe and recklessly endangering another person.

A news release on the Borough of Sugarcreek website says police there recovered two explosive devices on Dec. 10 while serving a search warrant for controlled substances. While trying to render the larger device safe, it exploded and caused a large shock wave as well as a loud explosion, according to the news release.

It goes on to say that Sugarcreek Borough Police investigated, identified a suspect and also found a bag containing several razor blades, nails, and other pieces of metal that they said had a “sole purpose” of being used as shrapnel with the explosive device.

Roberts was held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court today.