Man was 3 times the legal limit while driving the wrong way in New Haven: state police

A man was reportedly over three times the legal alcohol limit when he was driving the wrong way on Route 15 in New Haven on Tuesday, according to state police.

Troopers received numerous 911 calls about a wrong-way driver traveling northbound on Route 15 South around 12:20 a.m.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

In the area, troopers found the vehicle stopped in the right shoulder on the exit 59 entrance ramp to Route 15 Northbound.

According to state police, the driver was identified as a 27-year-old man from New Haven. Standardized field sobriety tests were conducted, which authorities said the man failed.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

He was placed under arrest and is facing charges including illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, driving the wrong way on a divided highway, operating a motor vehicle without a license and reckless endangerment.

He was issued a $10,000 bond, which he was unable to post and was temporarily surrendered to New Haven Correctional Center. The man appeared in court on Tuesday.

State police said subsequent chemical breath testing revealed the man was more than three times the legal limit.