Man Accused of Beheading Waterbury's Columbus Statue Turns Himself Into Police

The man who allegedly beheaded the Christopher Columbus statue in Waterbury, Conn. has turned himself into police.

Brandon Ambrose, 22, of Port Chester, New York beheaded the statue on July 4, according to police. Officers found the head of the Columbus statue was broken off and on the ground.

Police identified Ambrose as the suspect about a week ago.

Police said Ambrose was seen in surveillance video hitting the head on the statue with an unknown object. He was seen jumping off the statue, grabbing an object from the ground and running away. Then, he returned several minutes later and climbed back up and struck the head of the statue until it broke off, police said.

Ambrose then ran off and did not return, according to police.

Police said the nose from the head of the statue was missing and it was determined that someone was trying to sell it. Through their investigation, police determined it was Ambrose who beheaded the statue and tried to sell the statue's nose.

Protesters have been asking for the removal of the statue that stands outside of Waterbury's City Hall.

Ambrose faces charges included first-degree criminal mischief, desecration of property and sixth-degree larceny. He was released on a $1,500 bond pending arraignment on Sept. 9.

Police said they are still investigating the incident and anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 203-574-6941.

