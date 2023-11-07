Man who brought emaciated dog to vet in Ledyard charged with animal cruelty

Police have arrested a Ledyard man and charged him with animal cruelty after an emaciated dog he brought to a veterinarian needed to be euthanized because of the condition it was in.

Police were called to the Groton–Ledyard Vet Clinic on Lorenz Parkway in Ledyard just after 11 a.m. Monday to investigate a suspected case of animal abuse.

The officer met the Ledyard animal control officer who was speaking with the veterinarian and learned that a Ledyard man had brought a dog that had been neglected for a while in for treatment, police said.

This dog was malnourished, extremely emaciated and beyond medical care, police said.

Police arrested the Ledyard man after speaking with him and he was charged with cruelty to animals. Another dog that was in the man’s apartment was removed because of its condition, police said.

The man is due in New London Superior Court on Nov. 20.