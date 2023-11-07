Ledyard

Man who brought emaciated dog to vet in Ledyard charged with animal cruelty

Ledyard Police Department
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have arrested a Ledyard man and charged him with animal cruelty after an emaciated dog he brought to a veterinarian needed to be euthanized because of the condition it was in.

Police were called to the Groton–Ledyard Vet Clinic on Lorenz Parkway in Ledyard just after 11 a.m. Monday to investigate a suspected case of animal abuse.

The officer met the Ledyard animal control officer who was speaking with the veterinarian and learned that a Ledyard man had brought a dog that had been neglected for a while in for treatment, police said.

This dog was malnourished, extremely emaciated and beyond medical care, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police arrested the Ledyard man after speaking with him and he was charged with cruelty to animals. Another dog that was in the man’s apartment was removed because of its condition, police said.

The man is due in New London Superior Court on Nov. 20.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Ledyard
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us