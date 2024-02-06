Man who crashed in Waterbury after being shot has died: police

A man who crashed a car in the parking lot of a Waterbury restaurant after he was shot in the head last week has died, according to police. An 18-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting.

Police found 38-year-old Keno Williams, of Waterbury, when they responded to the parking lot of Bertie’s Restaurant on North Main Street at 7:49 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 30 to investigate a crash and later determined that he had a gunshot wound in the back of his head.

The vehicle he was in had gone through a parking lot and the backyard of a nearby home, hit several objects, then stopped, police said.

On Monday, police said Williams was not expected to survive, according to police. On Tuesday, they said he died at the hospital and his death is being investigated as a homicide.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Investigators developed leads and obtained an arrest warrant for 18-year-old Angela Bodden-Mitchell. They took her into custody on Saturday.

Bodden-Mitchell is charged with criminal attempt at murder, first-degree criminal attempt at robbery, and conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery. She was arraigned on Monday and held on $2.5 million bond.

Police said Monday that additional arrests are expected.