Bridgeport

Man who was shot in the head in Bridgeport has died: police

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBCConnecticut.com

A 26-year-old man who was shot in the head in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning has died and police said the suspect who was arrested will be charged with murder.

Police officers found the victim, Jevoun Rodney, 26 of Bridgeport, when they responded to the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said on Wednesday that Rodney died this afternoon.

Officers arrested Hommy Rodriguez, 45, of Bridgeport, within minutes of the shooting, police said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He was initially charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said the charges will be updated to include murder.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us