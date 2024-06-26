Man who was shot in the head in Bridgeport has died: police

A 26-year-old man who was shot in the head in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning has died and police said the suspect who was arrested will be charged with murder.

Police officers found the victim, Jevoun Rodney, 26 of Bridgeport, when they responded to the 1200 block of Iranistan Avenue at 9:20 a.m. Wednesday to investigate a shooting.

He was taken to an area hospital and was listed in critical condition. Police said on Wednesday that Rodney died this afternoon.

Officers arrested Hommy Rodriguez, 45, of Bridgeport, within minutes of the shooting, police said.

He was initially charged with criminal attempted murder, first-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police said the charges will be updated to include murder.