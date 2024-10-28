Man with a gun carjacked Porsche stopped at red light in Fairfield: police

An investigation is underway after police said a man with a gun carjacked a Porsche that was stopped at a red light in Fairfield over the weekend.

Dispatchers received a report of an armed carjacking near Wall Drive and North Benson Road around 9:55 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the victim reported being stopped at a red light in their Porsche 911 Carrera when a gray BMW 5 Series with a misused Connecticut plate cut in front and blocked their vehicle.

A man then reportedly exited out of the passenger side of the BMW and approached the driver's side window of the Porsche.

According to police, the man showed a gun and instructed the victim to unlock the doors and exit. The victim complied and the man got into the Porsche heading northbound on Interstate 95 near exit 22. The BMW then followed.

It is believed that the suspect followed the victim from a nearby gas station before the carjacking.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s with a slim build who is approximately 6 feet tall. He was wearing dark clothing including a hooded sweatshirt, a mask, sunglasses and sweatpants.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fairfield Police Department at (203) 254-4800. Anonymous tips can be submitted by the Fairfield PD mobile app, by texting FPDCT followed by your message to 847411 or online.