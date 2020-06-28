Man With Gunshot Wound Found Dead in Parking Lot in New Haven: Police

Police are investigating a homicide after they said a man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a parking lot behind a business in New Haven on Sunday morning.

Firefighters and police officers responded to a parking lot several hundred feet behind a business on Sargent Drive shortly before 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an unresponsive person.

When first responders arrived to the scene, police said they found an adult man who had been shot in the parking lot.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. His identity has not been released.

Detectives and personnel from the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner responded to the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304. Callers can remain anonymous.