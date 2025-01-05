Norwalk

Man with machete waited 6 hours for person outside of Norwalk home: police

norwalk police generic
NBCConnecticut.com

A man who is accused of waiting outside of someone's house in Norwalk with a machete for several hours over the weekend has been arrested.

Officers were called to Scribner Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an unwanted person.

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The caller reported that 26-year-old Patrick Norris came to the home unannounced from California and was on the back porch.

Once police were there, they said they found Norris on the back porch with a large Machete. After talking to Norris for 40 minutes, he reportedly agreed to surrender and was taken into custody.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

According to investigators, Norris had been on the porch for six hours waiting for the victim. He had allegedly planned to assault the victim with the machete.

Norris, of San Diego, California, is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. His bond is $250,000 and he is due in court on Monday.

This article tagged under:

Norwalk
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us