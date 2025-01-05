Man with machete waited 6 hours for person outside of Norwalk home: police

A man who is accused of waiting outside of someone's house in Norwalk with a machete for several hours over the weekend has been arrested.

Officers were called to Scribner Avenue on Saturday around 7:30 a.m. for a report of an unwanted person.

The caller reported that 26-year-old Patrick Norris came to the home unannounced from California and was on the back porch.

Once police were there, they said they found Norris on the back porch with a large Machete. After talking to Norris for 40 minutes, he reportedly agreed to surrender and was taken into custody.

According to investigators, Norris had been on the porch for six hours waiting for the victim. He had allegedly planned to assault the victim with the machete.

Norris, of San Diego, California, is facing charges including criminal attempt at assault, carrying a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct. His bond is $250,000 and he is due in court on Monday.