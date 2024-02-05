Hartford man dies after being found with multiple gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle

A man who was found inside of a vehicle in Hartford with multiple gunshot wounds late Sunday night has died.

Officers were called to Cabot Street around 11:20 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation.

When police arrived to the area, they said they found an unresponsive male sitting inside of a vehicle. He was reportedly shot multiple times.

The man was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he later died. He has been identified as 39-year-old Jose Jesus Cortez, of Hartford.

The shooting remains under investigation.