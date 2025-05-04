Man with multiple stab wounds dropped off at hospital in Waterbury

An investigation is underway after a man with multiple stab wounds was dropped off at the hospital in Waterbury on Saturday evening.

Officers were called to Saint Mary's Hospital around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, an adult male with multiple stab wounds had been dropped off.

The man is reportedly in stable condition with injuries that are described as non-life threatening.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information should contact detectives at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.