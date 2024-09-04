Windsor Locks

Man and woman arrested after robbery with machete at Windsor Locks motel: PD

By Angela Fortuna

Windsor Locks police
A man and woman have been arrested for allegedly robbing a person with a machete at a motel in Windsor Locks, police said.

Officers were called to Bradley Inn on Ella Grasso Turnpike Saturday for a reported robbery in the hallway.

The man who called authorities said he was robbed by people with a gun and machete. It was later determined that the gun was fake, according to police.

Officers found a machete in a motel room on the first floor. They also found a pellet gun which looked very similar to a handgun in the motel room's suspended ceiling, authorities said.

The victim said he was robbed of cash, an Apple watch, a vape and a $100 CashApp transaction. No one was injured.

A man and woman were arrested and face charges including first-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, larceny and carrying a dangerous weapon.

They were each held on $500,000 bonds. The investigation remains ongoing.

