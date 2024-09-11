Man and woman arrested for sexual, physical abuse of multiple children in Meriden: PD

A man and woman have been arrested after allegedly sexually and physically abusing multiple children in Meriden, according to police.

The police department said they're investigating multiple allegations dating back to November 2023.

A man and woman are accused of abusing children between the ages of four and nine, authorities said.

Dorcas Otero, 31, and Quintin Jones, 29, were arrested on Sept. 5. They both face charges including risk of injury to a child and cruelty to persons. Jones is also facing first-degree sexual assault charges.

Otero is being held on a $300,000 bond and Jones is being held on a $500,000 bond.

The police department said they are working with other agencies to provide services to the affected children and their families.

"We appreciate the victim's bravery and cooperation in this case which likely resulted in the prevention of future crimes against children," police said.