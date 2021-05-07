Man, Woman Dead After Altercation in Meriden

A man and a woman are dead and another man has stab wounds after an altercation in Meriden and police said the man who died might have been the aggressor.

Officers responded to an apartment on Lincoln Street at 12:43 a.m. Friday and found a man on the front porch with stab wounds.

Officers learned a woman inside had also been stabbed.

Inside the apartment, officers found another man who had died. Police identified him as 38-year-old Cornelius Nicholson, of Wallingford.

Medical crews treated the female victim and the man who had been stabbed and both were taken to the hospital.

The woman, 41-year-old Tania Roman, of Meriden, died at the hospital.

Police are investigating and said Nicholson might have been the aggressor.

No additional information was immediately available.