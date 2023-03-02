Man, Woman Sentenced to Prison in Connection to Death of Windsor Locks Man

A man and woman have been sentenced to prison on manslaughter charges in connection to the death of a Windsor Locks man several years ago.

Police said 51-year-old Michael Keene was found dead in a plastic storage bin in his home in Nov. 2018.

The State's Attorney's Office said the man's daughter and her boyfriend pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter and manslaughter charges, respectively.

The daughter, 28-year-old Jessica Keene, was sentenced to 20 years suspended after serving seven years, with five years of probation. Her boyfriend, 28-year-old Quahzier Bouie, was sentenced to 20 years. Both Jessica and Bouie pleaded guilty to manslaughter-related charges last year, according to officials.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Keene was reported missing on Nov. 22 and police officers found his body five days later when they responded to the man’s Main Street home to investigate a report of a body found in the home, police said.

He had been stabbed in the neck and chest several times and his death was ruled a homicide, according to police.

Before Keene's body was found, Jessica and Bouie went on a spending spree with funds from the victim and the victim's mother's pension and Social Security benefits. They bought new cell phones, cash on prepaid cards, plane tickets, car repairs, bleach, trash bags and air fresheners, according to the State's Attorney's Office.

“What we do know, for certain, is that [Jessica] and Bouie were in this together,” State’s Attorney Sharmese Walcott said. “We may not know exactly which co-defendant is responsible for what, but we know that Jessica Keene and Quahzier Bouie are responsible for the death of the man who took them in, put a roof over their head, and food in their stomach.”

Days after police found Keene’s body, they took his daughter, of the same address, into custody at the Travel Inn Motel in Hartford.

According to court papers, Jessica Keene confessed to police that she stabbed her father on Nov. 17, the night before she gave birth to a premature baby.

She told police there was an argument the night of her father’s death, he was intoxicated and she was defending herself, according to court papers. Jessica's boyfriend was also there at the time.

Police said they also identified Bouie as a person of interest and obtained an arrest warrant on March 26. Police tracked him to New Jersey, where he was living and found him at a home on Stratford Avenue in Neptune, NJ.