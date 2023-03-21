Manager Accused of Stealing Nearly $12,000 From KFC in Naugatuck

A manager at KFC in Naugatuck is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the restaurant.

Police said 46-year-old Iris Estella, of Waterbury, turned herself in on an active arrest warrant last week.

The warrant stems from a theft complaint made by KFC in December of 2022.

Investigators said officers found instances of numerous missing cash deposits from early November into December. The missing cash deposits totaled nearly $12,000.

Officers worked with the KFC director of operations and the district manager to identify the last known person with access to the missing cash deposits in question.

According to police, as the manager of the Naugatuck KFC, Estella was directly responsible for overseeing the cash deposits from the restaurant to the bank.

Estella is being charged with larceny. She was held on a $20,000 bond and appeared in court on March 13.