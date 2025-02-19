Manchester

Manchester and Hartford coffee shops found to be one of the best in the world

By Anyssa McCalla

NBC Connecticut

Silk City Coffee in Manchester and Story and Soil Coffee in Hartford was ranked among the best 100 coffee shops in the world.

"The World's 100 Best Coffee Shops" is a site that allows the public to submit their favorite coffee shops around the world, with the intent to give a guide of the best coffee shops globally.

One of the co-owners of Silk City, Tammy Gerhard, spoke to NBC Connecticut about the shock to the nomination.

"We came in as 67, such an honor. Oh, my goodness," Gerhard said.

Story and Soil Coffee in Hartford was ranked 88 among the lists.

The website goes through a series of rankings to be evaluated for having the best coffee in the world such as:

  • Quality of coffee
  • Barista expertise
  • Customer service
  • Innovation
  • Ambience and atmosphere
  • Sustainability practice
  • Food and pastry quality
  • Consistency

People can submit their favorite coffee shops online, which then goes through a series of public voting and selections to make the final cut.

"Out of all 100, 14 are from the United States, we are one of two in our actual region," Gerhard said.

The award of being selected is more than a ranking for Silk City as this is set bring more community.

"We're just excited, it speaks into that movement towards really bringing third space, third way of coffee, into our region," Gerhard said.

