Manchester Community College Gives Sister of Jessica Edwards Posthumous Degree

Manchester Community College gave the sister of Jessica Edwards a posthumous degree on her behalf Thursday.

Edwards is a South Windsor woman who was found dead in East Hartford after being reported missing earlier this month. She was the mother of a 7-month-old baby boy.

The college said Edwards' sister, Yanique, met with CEO Nicole Esposito, to accept Jessica's respiratory care degree on her behalf.

South Windsor Police

The husband of Jessica Edwards admitted to police he and his wife got into a fight in their condo and at some point, he realized she was no longer alive, according to the arrest affidavit.