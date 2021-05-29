Jessica Edwards

Manchester Community College Gives Sister of Jessica Edwards Posthumous Degree

Manchester Community College

Manchester Community College gave the sister of Jessica Edwards a posthumous degree on her behalf Thursday.

Edwards is a South Windsor woman who was found dead in East Hartford after being reported missing earlier this month. She was the mother of a 7-month-old baby boy.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The college said Edwards' sister, Yanique, met with CEO Nicole Esposito, to accept Jessica's respiratory care degree on her behalf.

Jessica Edwards reported missing
South Windsor Police

The husband of Jessica Edwards admitted to police he and his wife got into a fight in their condo and at some point, he realized she was no longer alive, according to the arrest affidavit.

Husband of Jessica Edwards Said She Died During A Fight: Arrest Affidavit

This article tagged under:

Jessica EdwardsManchesterSouth Windsormanchester community collegeposthumous degree
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us