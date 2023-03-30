Manchester Elementary School Accidentally Alerted of Armed Intruder in School: Officials

An elementary school in Manchester was accidentally alerted that an armed intruder was inside the school Thursday afternoon, school officials said.

Superintendent Matt Geary said an automated announcement alarm inadvertently went off at Buckley Elementary School while a contractor was working on the system.

The alarm notified the school that there was an armed intruder in the building and that students and staff should go into lockdown, according to Geary.

Students and staff went into secured locations and police immediately responded to the school. Police told NBC Connecticut that officers responded to the school to confirm it was a false alarm.

Police said they were told there was no threat and that the alarm was falsely activated.

An outside contractor was updating the newly installed activation system remotely and "failed to notify the school," according to Geary. He says the intruder alert was recently installed.

The school district said there was no intruder in the school and everyone is safe.

"We know this error was traumatic for all involved and are extremely sorry for what transpired," Geary said in a statement to the school community. "We are taking steps to ensure this is not repeated."

The elementary school's principal met with students and staff after the alarm activation to explain what happened and to reassure them the building is safe, according to the superintendent.

"We know these are stressful times for parents and staff especially given the widely reported instances of school security breaches across the country. Our schools are designed to be safe and to keep intruders out. We will continue to do all we can to ensure the safety of everyone in the Manchester Public Schools community," Geary said.