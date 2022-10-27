Manchester

Manchester High School Placed on Lockdown

Manchester High School
NBCConnecticut.com

Manchester High School is on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home.

Principal Katelyn Miner notified the school community that students and staff are safe and secure within classrooms and law enforcement is on site.

“As you might know last Friday, numerous threats were made to various CT public schools,” she said in a statement.

“Police are investigating this situation to determine if there is a connection.  Seniors who are currently off campus should remain home,” she wrote.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Manchester
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us