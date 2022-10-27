Manchester High School Placed on Lockdown

Manchester High School is on lockdown and the principal said seniors who are off campus should remain home.

Principal Katelyn Miner notified the school community that students and staff are safe and secure within classrooms and law enforcement is on site.

“As you might know last Friday, numerous threats were made to various CT public schools,” she said in a statement.

“Police are investigating this situation to determine if there is a connection. Seniors who are currently off campus should remain home,” she wrote.

