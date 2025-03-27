Manchester high schoolers now have to put their phones in pouches

High school students in Manchester will now have to put their cell phones in pouches during the school day.

In an email to families, school officials say they've seen a considerable number of students with their phones out and in use throughout the day.

The school district said the number of daily cell phone incidents requiring staff to intervene has gone up. As a result, they've implemented a new policy, which went into effect on Monday.

All students now have to show their cell phone pouch, called Yondr, to ensure it's locked before scanning into the building.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

School officials said students without the pouch will have to seal their phone in an envelope, and it'll be locked in a secure box in the administrator's office until the end of the day.

Students who say they don't have cell phones, but are found to later have one, will face disciplinary action, according to the school district.

If your child doesn't have a pouch, the school asks that they see their school administrator to get one.