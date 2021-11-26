Manchester Hopes You'll Shop Local at ‘Holiday on Main' Event Saturday

Small Business Saturday is just a day away.

It’s a campaign to remind folks to shop local this holiday season.

Store owners in Manchester hope you’ll heed that advice this year.

Their “Holiday on Main” event runs from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, November 27.

“Our downtown businesses are hosting special activities, things like face painting, picking out crafts, decorating ornaments. Five of our businesses have special North Pole post offices to get your letters direct to Santa,” said Joy Press, manager of "Downtown Manchester," a group of local businesses collaborating on the event.

Sales, sweet deals, and specials: some added incentives to expect during the event to remind shoppers why browsing along Main Street makes a bigger impact than say one of those big box stores.

“I like to say every small business is your neighbor’s dream,” said Press.

A dream like Teresa Sharpe’s.

“I lost my job at the beginning of Covid and my grandfather was in a nursing home and he came home the same day and I said, 'Grandpa, if I don’t do this now, I’ll never do it.'”

Sharpe took her stimulus money and took a sweet risk opening up Manchester Cheesecake Company in the Manchester Mall on Main Street.

It’s a risk she hopes you’ll help support this holiday season.

“It’s about helping the small businesses, helping us grow, and not helping the big man.”

Organizers suggest you stop by the Forest Street parking lot first to enter to win prizes and learn what events are underway and what businesses are participating.

And on your way out, stop by the parking lot again, so you can get what you bought gift wrapped too.