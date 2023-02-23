Manchester Middle School Teacher Pulls Handicap Driver From Burning Car

A middle school teacher is credited with saving a handicap driver after his van caught fire in Manchester Thursday afternoon.

Authorities said the man's car caught fire on an Interstate 384 East off-ramp.

The man was driving a mobility-limited van and was using a wheelchair. After smelling smoke and finding flames coming from the dash of his car, he pulled over to the side of the road.

Illing Middle School teacher Heather Sike Leonard was driving down the ramp at the same time and saw the car ablaze. She immediately pulled over and approached the burning vehicle.

Fire officials said she "selflessly got John and his wheelchair out of the car and moved him to safety," putting herself at risk in the process.

"Her actions averted an almost certain fatal outcome and prevented anyone from being injured," the fire department said.

The fire department put the fire out upon arrival. The van's fuel tank ruptured during the fire, causing a persistent fuel fire and spill which entered storm drains in the area. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) responded to the scene to assess the damage and coordinate cleanup efforts.