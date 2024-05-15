Manchester officer justified in July 2023 shooting of man with knife: Inspector General

A Manchester police officer was justified in shooting a man who came at her with a knife in July 2023, according to the state's Inspector General.

Officer Haley Ouellette responded to an apartment complex on North Main Street around 6:40 p.m. on July 16, 2023 for a report of a domestic disturbance.

There, she was confronted by Joseph Diloreto, who was armed with a knife, the Inspector General's office said.

Video from Officer Ouellette's body-worn camera showed her enter an apartment as Diloreto yelled at her and called her a derogatory term.

Diloreto first approached her and slapped her hand away as she put it up to stop him.

On video, Officer Ouelette warns Diloreto that she will use a stun gun on him. She did deploy her stun gun, but it did not stop him.

Officer Ouelette backed out of the apartment and pulled out her gun as she ordered Diloreto to drop the knife multiple times.

According to the Inspector General, Diloreto continued to advance towards Officer Ouelette with the knife in his hand.

Officer Ouelette fired several shots, striking Diloreto in the left thigh.

Diloreto was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. He tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl, and had a blood alcohol content of .319, according to the Inspector General's final report released on Wednesday.

Diloreto was charged with second-degree threatening, first-degree criminal attempt to commit assault, and assault of public safety personnel.

According to the Inspector General's report, Officer Ouellette reasonably believed she was in imminent danger of a knife attack and was justified in her use of force.