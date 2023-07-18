Manchester officer shot suspect as he charged at her with knife: Inspector General

A Manchester police officer shot a man as he advanced towards her with a knife Sunday evening, according to the Office of the Inspector General.

Officer Haley Ouellette responded to an apartment complex on North Main Street around 6:40 p.m. Sunday for a report of a domestic disturbance.

There, she was confronted by Joseph Diloreto, who was armed with a knife, the Inspector General's office said.

Video from Officer Ouellette's body-worn camera released on Tuesday showed her enter an apartment as Diloreto yelled at her and called her a derogatory term.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Diloreto first approached her and slapped her hand away as she put it up to stop him.

On video, Officer Ouelette warns Diloreto that she will use a stun gun on him. She did deploy her stun gun, but it did not stop him.

Officer Ouelette backed out of the apartment and pulled out her gun as she ordered Diloreto to drop the knife multiple times.

According to the Inspector General, Diloreto continued to advance towards Officer Ouelette with the knife in his hand.

Officer Ouelette fired several shots, striking Diloreto in the left thigh.

Diloreto was taken to Hartford Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, according to the Office of Inspector General.

Officer Ouellette was placed on administrative assignment, as is the department's policy, according to Manchester police.