Manchester Police Look for People Accused of Stealing Hyundai Cars

The Manchester Police Department is looking for whoever is stealing Hyundai cars in town without keys.

Police told NBC Connecticut that they've had three reports of stolen Hyundai vehicles on Monday. The thefts all appear to happen by means of damaging the steering column and starting the car without keys, according to police.

All of the vehicles have since been recovered. Police said they are actively investigating and hope to identify the suspects.

It is believed that the three car thefts were committed by the same group of people, authorities said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Police didn't provide any specific details about the thefts. No additional information was immediately available.