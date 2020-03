The Manchester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for assault.

According to officials, 68-year-old Lawrence Nolet is wanted for risk of injury to a minor, sexual assault in the 4th degree and sexual assault in the 1st degree.

Nolet is believed to be somewhere in the downtown area of Manchester. He is approximately 6 feet tall with grey hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is being asked to call Manchester Police at 860-645-5500.