Manchester

Manchester Public Schools out $180,000 after vendor's email breached: superintendent

NBC10 Boston

Police are investigating three payments totalling approximately $180,000 made by Manchester Public Schools that appear to have gone to a fraudulent bank account, according to the superintendent of schools.

The electronic fund transfers were made between Nov. 3 and Nov. 17, Superintendent Matt Geary and Board of Education chair Chris Pattacini said in an email to members of the Manchester Public Schools community.

Initial information suggests the email of the vendor to wich the payments were made was breached, they said.

Manchester police confirmed they have an ongoing fraud investigation into the incident.

The district has temporarily stopped electronic fund transfers during the investigation.

