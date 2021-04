Manchester Public Schools are having a remote learning day on Monday after district officials said there was an in-person teacher shortage following a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

District officials said staff were vaccinated at a clinic on Saturday and some called in sick on Monday.

Due to the shortage of in-person teachers, all Manchester Public Schools will be remote learning on Monday, officials added.

It's unclear if in-person learning will resume tomorrow.