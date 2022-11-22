Manchester Race Director Retiring After This Year's Race

The Manchester Road Race is one of the country’s oldest Thanksgiving running events. Thursday will be the 86th race, but for the past 43 years it has been overseen by a race-director who will be retiring after this year.

Since the late 1970s, Jim Balcome has become synonymous with this race. The former Rockville High School guidance counselor and track coach was asked to be race director in 1977 when there was much need for leadership. He says his appointment came as a bit of a surprise to he and his wife.

“I called her up, and said, 'Joy guess what? I’m the Manchester Road Race director,'” Balcome recalls. “She said, 'what does that mean?' I said 'I don’t know.'”

Balcome learned quickly - building an event that has become part of Americana - which is exactly what he sees watching the race.

“I envision, it’s almost like a Norman Rockwell painting,” Balcome said.

Thousands of runners, some hard-core, others not so much, gather on Manchester’s Main Street each year, and all are met with Balcome’s Iconic Thanksgiving Day greeting, “This is Thanksgiving in Manchester!”

Those words, resonate for all who’ve run the race, begging the question what will be done next year?

“I think we want to record it and just play it every year,” said Assistant Race Director Thayer Redman, who is likely to take over the position next year. “It wouldn’t be the same if someone else did it.”

The race was first held in 1927 and in its early beginnings, only drew only hundreds. Now, thousands run the 4.748-mile course, thanks in part to Balcome.

“He’s built the Manchester Road Race from a small regional event into one of the biggest Turkey Day road races in America,” said race historian Rick Dyer.

Although Thursday will be Balcome’s final race, he’s eager to finish strong.

“This is Thanksgiving in Manchester,” he said with a laugh. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Race Preparations Nearing Completion

More than 10,000 runners are already registered this year and more than 30,000 spectators are expected. It’s an event that requires a lot of coordination.

“In order to put the race on, I probably have an excess of 400 volunteers that are needed,” Balcome said.

Organizers say to watch for traffic and parking disruptions on and near the course, which includes Main, Highland, Porter and East Center Streets.

All roads intersecting the course will be closed at 9 a.m. Thursday, and exit ramps from Interstate 384 that abut course will be closed from 8:45 to 11:30 a.m.

On Tuesday, town crews were out in force, setting up fencing and prepping the streets.

“We started Monday and we’ll be working until Thursday on it,” said Town of Manchester worker Jon Caldwell.

Runners are gearing up, too. At a Manchester Road Race luncheon Tuesday, several high caliber high school runners were joined by some elite striders - including Ireland’s Michael Coakley who is running his 115th race this year.

“This race has come from being just an ordinary road race in 1927 to being the premiere road race on Thanksgiving in the whole United States,” said Coakley, who will be running the race for a second time.

Also attending the luncheon at Manchester Country Club was Weini Kalati who set the women’s record in last year’s race.

“It’s an amazing course,” Kalati said. “Because I like a challenging course and I like the hill.”

The race begins at 10 a.m. Thursday. Because of the high volume of traffic expected, there is a shuttle service available for runners and spectators. Buses will run from Manchester Community College to Main Street, before and after the race.