Manchester Recreation Division works to enhance town's public spaces

Improving the quality of life for people who live in Manchester - that's what Christopher Silver aims to do every day on the job.

"I want to build a place where people want to come and stay and not leave," Silver said.

As the director of the Department of Leisure, Family and Recreation, Silver has big plans for the town's public parks, and you can find those plans hanging on the walls in his office.

The town's Recreation Division first introduced these plans and animations to the community back in 2021.

Silver says he would like to renovate nine different areas around town. So far, they've received funding for two of the projects.

One of them is Charter Oak Park West. The estimated $2.5 million project will be covered by the American Rescue Plan Act.

"You're going to see groundbreaking, you going to see something happening within a year," Silver said.

He said the design for Charter Oak Park West was made with teens in mind after many of them expressed wanting more places to socialize.

Today, Charter Oak Park West is a soccer field, but project leaders are working to install a skate park, obstacle course and more spaces in the area for teens to gather.

"I feel like that would bring a lot more people here," said Kurtis Berlin-Whitehead of Manchester.

Berlin-Whitehead has lived in Manchester his whole life and said he would enjoy a space like that. A family who recently moved to town said they would like to see this happen as well.

"I think it's great for kids to get outside and have a good time. Put the phones down, tablets down," said Cameron Vu of Manchester.

A life-long resident himself, Silver said he's eager to make Manchester a better place for future generations.

"I think it's my responsibility, as it should be everyone's, to leave behind at least what you were given, but more," Silver said.