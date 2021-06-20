Manchester Road Race to Return In-Person on Thanksgiving Morning

The annual Manchester Road Race will return in-person this Thanksgiving morning and a virtual race option will be also be offered.

Event organizers announced on Saturday that it will hold its usual 4.748 mile run on November 25. In addition to the in-person race, the Manchester Road Race Committee is also sponsoring a virtual road race. Runners anywhere in the world can participate by using the MRR's timing app on their smart phone.

Last year, the in-person race was canceled and a virtual event was held instead due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Approximately 2,000 runners and walkers entered last year's virtual race, race organizers said.

"Barring any adverse changes in the current public health conditions or state and federal regulations, we will hold our regular road race this year. We’ve already begun planning, and we are hoping to make the 85th annual Manchester Road Race a very special celebration," said President of the Manchester Road Race Committee Dr. Tris Carta.

Race organizers are strongly urging all runners and volunteers to get a COVID-19 vaccine before this year's race.

“We want the Manchester Road Race to be as safe as we can possibly make it, and that will of course depend heavily on the cooperation of our participants and volunteers in getting fully vaccinated,” Carta said.

The 85th Manchester Road Race will begin at 10 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Online registration for the race will open on September 1.