Manchester School Packing Thousands of Meals for Families

Students at The Cornerstone Christian School in Manchester packed 10,000 meals for families overseas and in their local community.

The majority of the meals, 8,500 meals, will go to orphanages and schools in Haiti through a program called Feed The Need. The other 1,500 meals will go to local families through The Street Church Army in Hartford and The Bridge in South Windsor.

“I think it's important for our students to see that not only can these meals go overseas, and help, but they can help the community where they live,” said Dawn Snellenberger, the assistant administrator at The Cornerstone Christian School.

Inside each bag they put a soy protein, rice, a scoop of veggies and a vitamin pack. Each kit provides six meals, so the students aimed to pack 1,667 meals on Tuesday.

“It's going to be a large effort, but we think our students can do it,” said Snellenberger.

Snellenberger believes in her students after they worked to raise more than $68,000 to help feed these families and to bridge the financial gap for tuition at the school.

While they were fundraising, they had staff members do fun activities along the way as more and more money was raised. The activities included staff getting slimed, being duck taped to the playscape and even having a sumo wrestling match.

Students tells us they do service projects every year and in the past, have collected school supplies or made crisis care kits. This year, they’re excited to take on a different project and feed families.

“It’s just amazing knowing we can help the families in need. Not everyone is as fortunate as we are so it’s nice knowing we can make a difference,” said Norah Snellenberger, a senior from Manchester.