Manchester Stabbing Suspect Faces Judge, Held on $1M Bond

A man accused of stabbing a Manchester woman multiple times was in court Tuesday.

Police say 35-year-old Damion Davis, of Hartford, stalked the woman before attacking her last Thursday.

Standing quietly, and barely uttering any response, Davis listened as the Honorable Judge Sheila M. Prats set his bond at $1 million.

“I agree with the state,” Prats said. “The evidence is strong, and the victim suffered very serious injuries.”

Davis is accused of stalking a 23-year-old woman who worked at the Sam’s Food convenience store, and then stabbing her inside her home on Feb. 16.

According to the arrest warrant, Davis was seen on surveillance video entering the victim’s home just after 7 p.m. Three minutes later, he is seen fleeing on foot wearing a dark-colored face mask.

After arresting him the next day, police say Davis admitted to the attack. They say he also confessed to vandalizing the family’s cars by slashing tires on several occasions in the weeks before.

Following Tuesday’s hearing, the victim’s brother gave an update on her condition.

“She got like seven wounds,” said Waleed Chaudhry. “It starts from right here [pointing to his lower abdomen]. A little bit under the belly and all the way up to her [right] shoulder.”

Chaudhry says his sister is still in pain, but is expected to recover. He says his family is traumatized, especially their father who held the victim in his arms until help arrived.

“Whenever my dad closes his eyes, he sees the same thing, over and over and over and over,” Chaudhry said.

The home where the attack happened stands adjacent to the store where the victim worked, and her family owns. They say Davis was a regular customer. The Chaudhrys are now adding security elements to the store.

Davis faces a list of charges including assault, home invasion and stalking. He did not post bond and is expected back in court on March 8.