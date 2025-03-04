Manchester student alleges months of sexual abuse by SRO who took his life

A Manchester High School student is speaking out about allegations that she was sexually assaulted by a former school resource officer.

Nate Baber, attorney for the alleged victim who wishes to remain anonymous, said his client claims Sgt. Ryan Moan of the Manchester Police Department sexually assaulted her multiple times from the end of last summer through November when he was placed on leave.

"The evidence is rather overwhelming; the story and the allegations are horrific,” Baber said. “Like most sexual predators, who prey on vulnerable women or boys, he started the process of grooming her, of making suggestive remarks, trying to figure out what her flexibility level with and comfortability level was with some of the things that he was saying. [Moan] eventually uses his position of authority as a school resource officer, as a police explorer advisor, to gain her trust, as they typically do, and eventually that turned to physical contact, sexual assault and rape.”

The alleged victim is now 18, but was 17 at the time of the assaults. Baber said she was a part of the high school’s police explorers program that’s for students interested in law enforcement.

"She was initially concerned that speaking out about it would prevent others from trusting law enforcement. In fact, Sgt. Moan, he suggested that if she told anyone, it might ruin her chances of being in law enforcement in the future,” Baber said. “She saw law enforcement as an opportunity for her to give back, and obviously that was taken advantage of quite dramatically."

She said the assaults happened both in Moan’s police cruiser and in his office at the high school.

“My client is the one who alerted the police about very concerning and disturbing messages, including social media messages which he thought were private, that led to the police department getting ahold of his phone and discovering additional evidence of assault and abuse and harassment and exploitation which ultimately led to his arrest,” he said.

Moan was arrested on Dec. 6, 2024, on numerous charges, and then died by suicide near a boat launch in Vernon.

"She feels that the opportunity to confront him was taken from her. She understands that his testimony and what he might have admitted to when the evidence was so clear robs her of an opportunity be vindicated,” Baber said. "One of the most important things is that they get to confront their abuser and there's a number of victims of this man that will never have that opportunity, but that's I imagine exactly why he did it.”

When Moan was first arrested, Matt Geary, superintendent of schools, and Steve Stephanou, town manager, in a joint statement, said the charges did not involve any Manchester students.

On Friday, they released another statement to families, writing that they’d “received allegations of sexual misconduct by Sgt. Moan involving at least one MPS student, with information that there may have been additional student victims.”

The town and district vowed to review their policies to prevent this from happening again.

“As parents, we understand the impact this news will have on parents and guardians who place our trust in those who serve our students. There is no question that something like this shakes the confidence of students and families in the adults in our schools,” the pair wrote.

“While SROs are certified police officers and subject to rigorous and current background checks, it is our job to keep students in our schools and our community safe and, while we have policies and procedures that are aligned with legal requirements, we are committed to revisiting those processes to prevent things like this from happening with adults in schools who should be able to be counted on as trusted caretakers of our kids," the statement reads.

Baber is now planning to sue the town, saying too many people knew about this and were complicit.

"When she told me the story, I immediately knew that someone has to be responsible, some adult or multiple adults, either at the town of Manchester, the school district or certainly the police department should've seen the numerous red flags,” Baber said. “My job is to find any possible person that's accountable and make them accountable. That's what we intended do.”

The town has hired an outside law firm Cowdery, Murphy & Healy, LLC to investigate this case further.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police, the town of Manchester or the attorneys directly at 860-278-5555 or tmurphy@cmandh.com.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.