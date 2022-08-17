Putnam

Mandatory Water Ban in Putnam Going Into Effect on Thursday: Water Dept.

water-faucet2
NBC 5 News

A mandatory water ban is going into effect in Putnam starting on Thursday, according to the water sewer department.

According to officials, rainfall recently has not been enough to keep the Little River at a level that allows the town to produce water in accordance with the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection's regulations. The water level has now dropped below the needed level for water to be produced at the Peake Brook Plant, they added.

Signs will be placed around town to remind residents about the ban. Residents will also receive a letter about it.

Residents are also asked to try to conserve water for things including showers, dish washing, clothes washing and other essential uses.

There's no estimate for how long the ban will last.

This article tagged under:

Putnamwater ban
