Mandy Moore

Mandy Moore Announces Birth of Son ‘Right on His Due Date'

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith

THIS IS US -- This is Us FYC Panel at the Ford Theatre; Los Angeles, CA -- Pictured: (l-r) Mandy Moore, Taylor Goldsmith --
Chris Haston/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Mandy Moore is officially a mom. The 36-year-old “This Is Us” star announced the birth of her first child, a son named August Harrison Goldsmith, on her Instagram Tuesday.

“Gus is here,” Moore wrote in the post along with a photo. “He was punctual and arrived right on his due date much to the delight of his parents.”

She added that they were prepared to, “Fall in love in all sorts of brand new ways, but it goes beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

Local

coronavirus in connecticut 3 mins ago

Connecticut's COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs Near 4%

sports 25 mins ago

New England Black Wolves Sold, Will Relocate to Albany

"This Is Us" star Mandy Moore, who is expecting her first child, talks about how her research for the show affected her perception of childbirth.
Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

This is the first child for Moore and husband Taylor Goldsmith, a musician she married in 2018.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Mandy Moore
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us