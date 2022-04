Court Street in Middletown will be closed for hours because of a manhole fire, according to the Middletown Police Department.

Police said firefighters were called to the intersection of Main and Court streets and Main Street is open, but Court Street will be closed for several hours while Eversource repairs the damage.

Police said power has been restored to the Route 9 traffic lights.

