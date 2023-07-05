Man's car stolen during shooting in Hamden: police

Police are investigating after a man's car was stolen during a shooting in Hamden on the Fourth of July.

Officers were called Oberlin Road around 11:10 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired.

Investigators said they found a 31-year-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to his leg in the driveway of a home on Oberlin Road.

A tourniquet was applied and the man was transported to the hospital to be treated.

According to police, the man's vehicle was stolen from the scene and was later recovered by officers.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Jomo Crawford at (203) 230-4000.