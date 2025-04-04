Movies

Mansfield Drive-In opens for the season Friday

By Angela Fortuna

Mansfield Drive-In Theatre

One of the state's drive-in movie destinations is opening for the season this Friday.

There will be a double feature starting at 8 p.m. The season kicks off with a showing of "A Minecraft Movie" followed by "Mickey 17" at 9:50 p.m.

They'll also be open on Saturday and Sunday. On Saturday, "Disney's Snow White" will show at 8 p.m. followed by "Captain America: Brave New World" at 10 p.m.

On Sunday, you can see "The Woman in the Yard" at 8 p.m. and "Death of a Unicorn" at 9:35 p.m.

Gates open at 7 p.m., but the drive-in suggests you get there ahead of the movie start time.

Tickets are $13 for those who are 12 and up. $9 tickets are available for children 4 to 11, seniors 65 and up, and people in the military.

The flea market is also open every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Parking is $3.

Click here for more information.

