Mansfield Drive-In to Open Next Week

Mansfield Drive-In is opening for the season next week and some extra precautions will be in place when they do because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The drive-in opens on Wednesday, May 20.

It will only be showing single-features movies on each screen and staggering their start times. It’s not yet clear what movies will be playing.

They have postponed carload Wednesdays.

Ticket Sales

The drive-in will only be allowing online tickets sales. People who cannot buy tickets online should contact the drive-in at least 24 hours in advance to set up other arrangements.

Parking

The drive-in will be operating at half-capacity, with one car between two poles to leave 10 feet between cars.

Customers are asked to park to the left side of the spot next to a pole and stay in the vehicle or truck bed at all times except to use the restrooms.

Masks

Anyone leaving a vehicle at any time will be required to wear a mask.

Bathrooms

Single-stall bathrooms will be located around the field.

Snack Bar

The snack bar will be delivery only. Customers should download the FanFood app to order and food will be delivered to vehicles in a contact-free delivery method.

Employee Safety Precautions

Drive-in employees will be retrained on sanitation protocol and will be wearing masks and gloves and maintain social distancing between each other, according to the drive-in.

Playground

The playground will be closed until further notice.

The Pleasant View Drive-In in Barkhamsted previously opened with social distancing guidelines in effect.