Mansfield Home of Connecticut's 2022 Teacher of the Year

It was a special day at Southeast Elementary School in Mansfield Tuesday as one of its own was named Connecticut’s 2022 Teacher of the Year.

Art teacher Kim King was surprised by the announcement in the school auditorium. King has been in the education field for the last 12 years.

Although King knew she was the Mansfield teacher of the year, what she didn’t know was that she was being named Teacher of the Year for the entire state.

“It’s amazing. It’s truly -- it’s such an honor,” King said. “It’s an honor to represent Connecticut's amazing teachers. I have so much respect for my profession and it's really an honor and also it's an honor to represent the related arts.”

Gov. Ned Lamont was at the ceremony to congratulate and honor King.

The designation is decided annually by the Connecticut Teacher of the Year Council, a group comprised of former recipients of the honor and representatives from educational organizations, businesses, and the community.